New Zealand vow to fight hard before conceding defeat, says Patel

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel said his team would fight hard before conceding the defeat against Bangladesh in the two-match

series opening Test.

Chasing a victory target of 332, New Zealand were reduced to 113-7 at stumps on day four, being humbled by the gem of spin of Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul Islam.

They still need 219 runs with three wickets at hand for an unlikely victory with Daryl Mitchell batting on 44 with Ish Sodhi on 7.

"A lot of batting to do tomorrow. We've got Dazzler (Mitchell) there who's batted quite nicely today. And we know how capable Ish (Sodhi) is with the bat as well," Patel said.

"I think we pride ourselves to fight all the way through. So, it'll be an interesting day tomorrow. We'll come out there and still fight and see where we get to."

No team successfully chased down a 300 plus target successful on Bangladesh soil. But Patel refused to give up.

He instead said as they experienced in the last four days that the pitch behaved well in the morning session.

"I think it's shown consistently that the morning period probably doesn't have as much in it. And then as the day goes further on it starts to kind of dry up that top layer and it starts to spin a little bit more," Patel said.

"So, it'll be interesting to see how it plays out on day five. But I suppose also the other thing to factor in is that new ball probably bites a little bit more and the older ball is a little bit softer. And maybe doesn't spit as much."

Heaping praise of Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam, he said: "He's bowled really well. I mean, obviously, he's played a lot of cricket and he's definitely a very, very skilled bowler and fair credit to him, he put the ball in good areas for long periods of time and he bowled really well."