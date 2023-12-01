New Zealand vow to fight hard before conceding defeat, says Patel

Sports

BSS
01 December, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2023, 10:07 pm

Related News

New Zealand vow to fight hard before conceding defeat, says Patel

Chasing a victory target of 332, New Zealand were reduced to 113-7 at stumps on day four, being humbled by the gem of spin of Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul Islam.

BSS
01 December, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2023, 10:07 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel said his team would fight hard before conceding the defeat against Bangladesh in the two-match
series opening Test.

Chasing a victory target of 332, New Zealand were reduced to 113-7 at stumps on day four, being humbled by the gem of spin of Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul Islam.

They still need 219 runs with three wickets at hand for an unlikely victory with Daryl Mitchell batting on 44 with Ish Sodhi on 7.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"A lot of batting to do tomorrow. We've got Dazzler (Mitchell) there who's batted quite nicely today. And we know how capable Ish (Sodhi) is with the bat as well," Patel said.

"I think we pride ourselves to fight all the way through. So, it'll be an interesting day tomorrow. We'll come out there and still fight and see where we get to."

No team successfully chased down a 300 plus target successful on Bangladesh soil. But Patel refused to give up.

He instead said as they experienced in the last four days that the pitch behaved well in the morning session.

"I think it's shown consistently that the morning period probably doesn't have as much in it. And then as the day goes further on it starts to kind of dry up that top layer and it starts to spin a little bit more," Patel said.

"So, it'll be interesting to see how it plays out on day five. But I suppose also the other thing to factor in is that new ball probably bites a little bit more and the older ball is a little bit softer. And maybe doesn't spit as much."

Heaping praise of Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam, he said: "He's bowled really well. I mean, obviously, he's played a lot of cricket and he's definitely a very, very skilled bowler and fair credit to him, he put the ball in good areas for long periods of time and he bowled really well."

Cricket

New Zealand Cricket Team / Ajaz Patel / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

(From Left) Sahid Hossain Mustakim, Sadia Ahmmed and Jishanul Islam are from United International University while Aadiba Tasneem Anam, who was not present at the event, studies at North South University. PHOTO: COURTESY

IPBlockchainPro: An invention by Bangladeshi students that could revolutionise the IP landscape

2h | Pursuit
Infograph: TBS

Elevate your leadership skills with free online courses

4h | Pursuit
Girls outperform boys in SSC and HSC. What prevents them from climbing higher? 

Girls outperform boys in SSC and HSC. What prevents them from climbing higher? 

10h | Panorama
Kissinger’s foreign policy and courses of action during his active years in office altered the lives of millions across the world. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Kissinger: A quiet end to a bloody legacy

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Small parties make big buzz

Small parties make big buzz

4h | TBS Stories
Saudi PIF to buy 10% stake in Heathrow Airport

Saudi PIF to buy 10% stake in Heathrow Airport

36m | TBS Economy
Are these the most thrilling hotels?

Are these the most thrilling hotels?

5h | TBS World
Is USA the obstacle to WB's climate finance?

Is USA the obstacle to WB's climate finance?

23h | TBS Economy