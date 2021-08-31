New Zealand upbeat to negate Mustafizur, spinners

Despite knowing that dealing with fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman and the spinners would be extremely tougher in the condition, which is extremely slow and low, New Zealand kept trust on their batsmen in the five-match Twenty20 International series, starting tomorrow at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Mustafizur and the spinners led by Shakib Al Hasan ripped through the Australian batting lineup in the last series to help Bangladesh win it by 4-1.

Adorably called as the Fizz, Mustafizur indeed made Bangladesh almost invincible at the home condition, which is generally favourable for the spinners. But Mustazifur utilized his mysterious slower and cutter to make the best use of the condition.

So according to New Zealand skipper Tom Latham, it is not easy to pick a particular one as the most challenging bowler in this condition.

"They all present their challenges. Mustafiz at the top of the innings is renowned for his slower balls. We saw how he bowled against Australia," Latham said here today during a virtual press conference.

"The spinners at the top and through the middle will present the challenges. Guys have been working really hard for the last five days to come up with plans best to negate them. We are looking forward to facing them tomorrow," he added.

Not the bowlers, Latham said, Bangladesh batsmen also knew how to use the condition well.

"They have threats all around their group. We saw how well they played against Australia. They have some great spinners and experience in the group. Our batting will be challenged by their spinners. They have some fearless batsmen, who take the game head on," he said.

But that doesn't mean New Zealand would give up their hopes. Latham said they prepared them based on the series between Bangladesh and Australia and they are confident that they could make a difference here.

"We are preparing for wickets that Australia faced about a month ago. We had some really good camps in New Zealand. We have to play on a surface that will be a lot more challenging than what we expect. We have acclimatized to the conditions here in the last five days. We have five games here, so wickets will be used two or three times. We have to adapt to each surface in each game. We have to wait and see what we get," he informed.

"We have to try to adapt, stick to your plans and blueprint, to see what you can do for the team. We have to put the best foot forward in whichever situation I myself or the guys face. We know it is going to be a challenge, and how good those guys are in these conditions. They have a wealth of experience. We have to play the best we can. The guys are up for it."