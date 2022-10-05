New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'

The upcoming tri-nation series featuring Bangladesh, New Zealand and Pakistan has been named as "Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series". The name and logo of the series were revealed on Wednesday in a function at Hotel Intercontinental in the capital.

AHN Limited, the mother company of the detergent brand Bangla Wash, unveiled the logo and announced the name of the series. The name of the title sponsor in the trophy is written entirely in Bangla.

Shakib Al Hasan is yet to join the team as his flight was delayed due to technicalities related to transit visa. So, in the absence of the regular captain, vice-captain Nurul Hasan was present in the trophy unveiling of the series.

Bangladesh will take on Pakistan in their first match in the series on Friday.