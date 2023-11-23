New Zealand spinners gearing up for Bangladesh challenge

TBS Report
23 November, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 05:27 pm

In an attempt to start their new World Test Championship (WTC) campaign on a high note, New Zealand named five spinners in their squad for the Bangladesh Tests.

Photo: NZC
Photo: NZC

New Zealand are back in Bangladesh for a Test series after 10 years and unlike the previous tour in 2013, they have brought a host of spinners given the conditions in this part of the world. New Zealand's last Test in this country featured only one spinner - Ish Sodhi - while Bangladesh played three frontline spinners. 

In an attempt to start their new World Test Championship (WTC) campaign on a high note, New Zealand named five spinners in their squad for the Bangladesh Tests.

Mitchell Santner, who was New Zealand's leading spinner in the recently-concluded World Cup in India, has earned a Test recall after two years. Glenn Phillips emerged as a useful part-time spin option in the tournament and his bowling exploits prompted New Zealand to call him up. If he makes the XI, it will be his first Test in almost four years. 

Rachin Ravindra was an obvious pick after his World Cup heroics but his ability to bowl left-arm spin helped his case. Ravindra last played a Test match in January last year where Bangladesh beat New Zealand in Mount Maunganui. 

Sodhi, who has played most of his Test matches in Asia, will be keen to repeat his performance in the ODI series against Bangladesh that took place before the World Cup. Ajaz Patel, another New Zealand spinner born in India, is probably the only sure-shot starter among the spinners in the team and could cause a lot of problems to Bangladesh's right-handers. He is the only active players with ten wickets in a Test innings.

They had their first practice session in Bangladesh on Thursday ahead of the series under the close supervision of assistant coach Saqlain Mushtaq, who has a fair bit of knowledge about the opponents and the conditions, having served as Bangladesh's spin-bowling coach.

The first Test will begin on 28 November in Sylhet.

