New Zealand recover late but Head, Warner fireworks help Australia to 388

The opening pair of David Warner and Travis Head gave Australia a strong start after New Zealand stand-in skipper Tom Latham won the toss and invited them to bat.

New Zealand pulled things back big time after a difficult start from Australia but the brutal hitting up front helped them post a big total of 388 anyway.

The opening pair of David Warner and Travis Head gave Australia a strong start after New Zealand stand-in skipper Tom Latham won the toss and invited them to bat.

The pair dealt in boundaries from the word go and mustered 118/0 at the end of the first powerplay. Both the batters also completed their respective half-centuries, with Head taking just 25 balls to reach the milestone. 

Warner too was not far behind as he took 28 balls to do the same. The pair added 175-run for the opening stand before Glenn Phillips got rid of Warner for 81(65). Shortly after he cleaned up Head for 109(67).

Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh failed to carry forward the momentum, handing New Zealand an opportunity of a late recovery.

Glenn Maxwell smashed a quick-fire 41 off 24 deliveries to add a much-needed impetus to Australia's innings. Josh Inglis scored a vital 28-ball-38 as well. Captain Pat Cummins blasted 37 off just 14 balls towards the end.

Glenn Phillips starred with the ball with his off-spin, picking up three crucial wickets.

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Australia Cricket Team / New Zealand Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

