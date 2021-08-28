New Zealand prepared to combat Mustafiz’s cutters

New Zealand stand-in coach Glenn Pocknall heaped praise on Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman and said that the New Zealand batters will look to do something different to combat his cutters.

"He bowled outstandingly well. It was pretty special to watch how well he executed his deliveries. I think he is a threat as much as the other Bangladesh players. We have had a good look at him and discussed how we feel we can target him," said Pocknall.

In addition, he said, "It comes down to how we can execute it in the games. Trying to put him under pressure and do something different is the aim against him."

Hamish Bennett, on arrival in Bangladesh, said that they prepared ahead of the series on tired pitches at Lincoln. Pocknall also said that they prepared well for the series and will be keen to perform. "We have prepared very well. We had a couple of camps in New Zealand where we tried to replicate the conditions that we will face here. We will get two days of training at the oval which has given us great preparations. That's all we can control at the end of the day. We have to prepare as best as we can, which gives us the chance of performing in the games. We want to perform and be able to compete with the Bangladesh side."

The New Zealand stand-in coach said that they would expect the wickets to be slow and low and added that they would be quite happy if the wickets turn out a bit pacier. "We have a perception of how we think they will play based on having a look at it, and the recent Australia series, but history suggests the surfaces played quite differently. We have to be open about preparing for both scenarios. We are probably preparing for a slow and low wicket like the Australia series. We are not used to that. But if it has a bit more pace and bounce, we will be quite happy with that," he said.

"We managed to see quite a lot (of footage of Australia series) on Youtube. Bangladesh were also in New Zealand and although it was different conditions, we certainly have enough information to arm ourselves with how they think they will play against us," Pocknall mentioned.