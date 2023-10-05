New Zealand opt to bowl first in World Cup curtain-raiser, no Stokes for England

05 October, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2023, 02:54 pm

New Zealand opt to bowl first in World Cup curtain-raiser, no Stokes for England

England and New Zealand faced off in what arguably is the greatest cricket World Cup final of all time in 2019, one that is spoken and debated about to this day.

Photos: ICC
New Zealand stand-in captain Tom Latham won the toss and chose to bowl first in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 curtain-raiser against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Kane Williamson, as expected, is sitting out for the Kiwis while England are without Ben Stokes. 

New Zealand have picked both Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra in the playing XI while Harry Brook makes the cut for England.

"Looks a reasonably good surface and hopefully we give us a chance with the bat later on," said Latham at the toss.

"Guys have been in different parts of the world and got together here a week ago. Any competition you play in the lead-up to the World Cup is important. Kane is not quite ready yet and is progressing nicely. Ferguson has a bit of a niggle and misses out along with Sodhi, Kane and Tim Southee," he added.

Butter said they would have liked to bowl first as well.

"We would have looked to bowl first. We had a good series against New Zealand and everyone seems to be a in really good place," he said.

Ben is going to miss this game. He has a niggle. The guys missing out: Atkinson, Topley, Willey and Stokes," he added.

England and New Zealand faced off in what arguably is the greatest cricket World Cup final of all time in 2019, one that is spoken and debated about to this day. Well, some of those debates could be silenced if New Zealand win the curtain-raiser of the 2023 World Cup on a canter.   
 
New Zealand XI: 1 Devon Conway, 2 Will Young, 3 Rachin Ravindra, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Tom Latham (capt/wk), 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Mark Chapman, 8 James Neesham, 9 Mitchell Santner, 10 Matt Henry, 11 Trent Boult 

England XI: 1 Jonny Bairstow, 2 Dawid Malan, 3 Joe Root, 4 Harry Brook, 5 Jos Buttler (capt/wk), 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Sam Curran, 9 Chris Woakes, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Mark Wood

   

