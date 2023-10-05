New Zealand not focused on what people are predicting: Tom Latham

Stand-in skipper Tom Latham said that New Zealand would not be affected by outside noises surrounding talks on who are the favourites to win the 2023 World Cup on Indian soil.

India, being the hosts, Australia, being the five-time champions, and defending champions England are mostly deemed as the top three contenders to win the mega event, which is scheduled to get underway on October 5.

However, Latham said that instead of focussing on what people are saying, the Kiwis will be looking to play their game and go as deep into the tournament as possible.

"Yeah, I think from our point of view, I'm sure like most teams, we're not necessarily focused on what people are predicting. From our point of view we're solely focused on what we have to do," Latham said in the pre-match press conference.

"The brand of cricket that we want to play at this World Cup is our main focus and when it comes towards the end of the tournament, if we're in that position, then that's great.

"But if we can play our brand of cricket in these conditions, which is obviously completely different to the last two ODI World Cups being in Australia and England, so we just want to come here and play some good cricket, play our brand of cricket, and if we do that, then we know we'll give ourselves a good chance of being there in the back end of the tournament," he added.

New Zealand are set to start their campaign against England and will be looking to avenge their defeat four years ago in the final at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Latham will lead the Kiwis in the absence of Kane Williamson, who is yet to recover fully from his knee injury.