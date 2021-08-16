New Zealand inspection team to arrive in Dhaka tomorrow, two cricketers to come earlier than the team

The New Zealand cricket team will arrive in Dhaka on August 24. They will play a five-match T20 series. The series will start on September 1.

On August 17 an inspection team of three-member is coming to Dhaka. They are coming here to ensure the health situation of all team members.

They will reach Dhaka tomorrow at 12pm.

BCB doctor Manjur Hossain Chowdhury confirmed the news to The Business Standard (TBS)

Team manager Mike Sandal, Covid officer Andrew Love and security manager Terry Minish are in the inspection team. After arriving in Dhaka, they will directly go to the Hotel InterContinental. They will start their inspection after a three-day quarantine.

The inspection team is coming here first to ensure the bio-safety zone of the hotel and the field.

After giving the green signal, the New Zealand team will leave for Dhaka.

Two of the New Zealand cricketers, Finn Allen and Colin D'Grandhome, will arrive in Dhaka two days after the arrival of the inspection team. The other members of the team will arrive on August 24.

Finn Allen and Colin D'Grandhome are currently playing The Hundred in England. They don't have any option to go back to their country and come to Bangladesh with the team after quarantining. For this reason, Allen and Grandhome will fly directly to Dhaka.

The New Zealand team will come to Dhaka and do quarantine for three days. Then the visitors will start practising.

The Kiwis were scheduled to play a warm-up match before the start of the series. But they don't want to play the match thinking about their health safety. They want to end the series with less movement.

New Zealand are sending their second-tier team on this tour. No one from this squad will participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Though the schedule of the series is final, the starting time of the match has not been announced yet. It is heard that the match may start at 4 pm.

The first match will be held on September 1. The next four matches will be held on September 3, 5, 6 and 10 of the month respectively.

All the matches will be played day and night at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.