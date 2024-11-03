New Zealand inflict unprecedented 3-0 humiliation on India

Rishabh Pant was the lone Indian batter to resist, crafting a determined 64 after India was rattled early and reduced to 29/5 on a pitch that turned from the outset. Patel, relentless throughout, exploited the conditions to remove both Sharma (11) and Shubman Gill (1) within two overs, with Gill departing after misjudging a delivery that clattered into his stumps.

Patel's magic continued as he sent Virat Kohli back to the pavilion for just one, with the Indian captain edging a catch to slip.

The early collapse stunned the crowd, which watched as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan followed suit, succumbing for five and one, respectively, as New Zealand's bowlers dominated India's top order. A 42-run stand between Pant and Ravindra Jadeja offered some stability, but a brilliant catch by Will Young ended Jadeja's resistance at 71-6, leaving India's hopes in tatters.

Pant's departure after lunch, following a New Zealand review, effectively ended the chase, as India's lower order struggled to add runs against a probing Black Caps attack.

Historic win for Kiwis

New Zealand had resumed their innings earlier on 171-9 but lost Ajaz Patel in the morning to Jadeja, who ended with 5-55 and a remarkable ten-wicket match haul.

The series victory was historic for New Zealand, marking their maiden Test series win in India, which dates back to their first tour in 1955. It also broke India's formidable streak of 18 consecutive home series wins since their 2012 loss to England.