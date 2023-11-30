New Zealand get 7-run lead in 1st innings before Mominul strikes twice for Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 November, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 10:55 am

The Black Caps were all-out for 317 runs in reply to Bangladesh's 310 with the Test match poised evenly.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

New Zealand started the first session of day three very well as their tail wagged with Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee putting on a 52-run partnership before Mominul Haque came on and had both of them dismissed in the same over to ensure Bangladesh stayed in a competitive position in the first Test at Sylhet.

The Black Caps were all-out for 317 runs in reply to Bangladesh's 310 with the Test match poised evenly.

Jamieson was out lbw for 23 in Mominul's first over of the day and three balls and one run later, Southee was cleaned up for 35.

Mominul's two wickets in one over meant he ended up with career-best Test bowling figures of three wickets for just four runs.

The star of the show for the Tigers with the ball though was Taijul Islam, who took 4-109 while for the Kiwis with the bat, it was Kane Williamson, who scored 104 runs.

