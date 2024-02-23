New Zealand crumble as Australia win second T20I to clinch series

Sports

AFP
23 February, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2024, 03:57 pm

Related News

New Zealand crumble as Australia win second T20I to clinch series

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa knocked over the middle order to finish with 4-34 as the home side were skittled for 102 in 17 overs at Eden Park.

AFP
23 February, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2024, 03:57 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Australia sliced through a reckless New Zealand batting effort on Friday to win the second Twenty20 international by 72 runs in Auckland and clinch the three-match series.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa knocked over the middle order to finish with 4-34 as the home side were skittled for 102 in 17 overs at Eden Park.

New Zealand lost early wickets and always looked unlikely to match the visitors, who were dismissed for 174 in the final over.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Only Glenn Phillips provided resistance with 42 but New Zealand's hopes were buried when he was caught at long-on off Zampa in the 14th over.

The Black Caps' cause wasn't helped by a thumb injury suffered in the field by Devon Conway, which prevented the opener from batting.

The injury, sustained while he was wicket-keeping, may place Conway in doubt for Sunday's third match in Auckland, along with the two-Test series starting next week in Wellington.

Captain Mitchell Santner promoted himself up the order but that experiment failed when he departed for five, one of eight New Zealand batsmen who failed to go past 10 as they fell to a succession of loose shots.

Earlier, opener Travis Head blazed 45 runs off 22 balls after Australia were sent in but they stumbled through the middle stages in the face of brilliant bowling from paceman Lockie Ferguson.

Ferguson claimed 4-12 from 3.5 overs as Head's dismissal sparked the loss of five quick wickets after they had been 84-1 in the seventh over.

The other notable scores were 26 from captain Mitchell Marsh and a late 28 from Pat Cummins.

Santner, Adam Milne and Ben Sears all took two wickets each for the hosts.

Cricket

Australia Cricket Team / New Zealand Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The essential point of wearing soft colours is how it embeds a sense of calmness around the event. Photo: Farhan Raj / Snaps of The House

Brides in pastels: A shift towards a new hue

5h | Mode
Unlike Dhaka city, fire drills or training are very common in the industrial areas in Ashulia. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

Are corporate offices conducting enough fire drills?

5h | Panorama
Photos: Abdullah Zahid

The pains in pursuit of the American Dream

6h | Features
Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

19h | Videos
Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

21h | Videos
There are no empty hotels in Cox's Bazar, tourists are walking around with luggage

There are no empty hotels in Cox's Bazar, tourists are walking around with luggage

18h | Videos
A new start for Inter Miami led by Messi

A new start for Inter Miami led by Messi

23h | Videos