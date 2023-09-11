New Zealand Cricket wins hearts with 'incredible' ODI World Cup squad announcement

New Zealand Cricket wins hearts with 'incredible' ODI World Cup squad announcement

The squad was announced in the most unique manner on social media with kids and partners of respective players announcing their name by mentioning their New Zealand cap number followed by their relation with the player. The heartwarming video instantly went viral on social media with fans calling it "incredible" and "most creative".

Kane Williamson will lead New Zealand at next month's one-day World Cup and Trent Boult will spearhead the pace attack but opener Finn Allen and fast bowler Adam Milne have missed out on the squad for India.

Boult returned to action with three wickets in a 79-run defeat by England in Southampton on Sunday and was duly named in the 15-man squad to be led by Williamson, despite the batter's ongoing recovery from a long-term knee ligament injury.

"Our 2023 @cricketworldcup squad introduced by their number 1 fans," the New Zealand Cricket tweeted.

"From Kane and Tim heading to their fourth tournament to the guys selected for the first time it's always a very exciting time," head coach Gary Stead said. "There have been some tough calls and there will be some disappointed players.

"The key for us was finding the right balance for the squad and making sure we had our bases covered for what is going to be a very competitive tournament."

New Zealand will play Pakistan in a warm-up match at Hyderabad on Sept. 29 ahead of the tournament start on 5 October.

New Zealand Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023 / Twitter

