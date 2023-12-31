New Zealand captain Santner restricts Bangladesh to 110 in third T20I

Mitchell Santner's masterful four-over spell restricted Bangladesh to a modest 110 in the third and final T20I at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. This was the lowest T20I total at this ground.

Bangladesh, put in to bat first, were off to a difficult start as they lost their top three inside the powerplay although they would feel hard done about two dismissals.

Soumya Sarkar was the first to make his way back to the hut. An in-swinging delivery from Tim Southee trapped him leg-before although it looked like the ball was sliding down the leg side. The only consolation was that the review was not lost because of the umpire's call on HawkEye.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (17 off 15) dealt in boundaries in his short-lived knock but the attempt to hit the ball too hard led to his downfall.

Rony Talukdar (10 off 10) was the third man to be dismissed but HawkEye suggested the ball would have missed the stumps and the right-hander would have survived had he taken a review. His dismissal left Bangladesh at 41-3 in the sixth over.

Bangladesh could never recover from that situation. New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner was outstanding with figures of 4-0-16-4, denying the Bangladesh middle order consisting of Towhid Hridoy (16 off 18), Afif Hossain (14 off 13) and Shamim Hossain (9 off 14).

It was a disappointing performance to say the least from the trio as they were unable to find a way to score off the spinners - Santner and Ish Sodhi.