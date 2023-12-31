New Zealand captain Santner restricts Bangladesh to 110 in third T20I

Sports

TBS Report
31 December, 2023, 07:35 am
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 07:40 am

Related News

New Zealand captain Santner restricts Bangladesh to 110 in third T20I

Bangladesh, put in to bat first, were off to a difficult start as they lost their top three inside the powerplay although they would feel hard done about two dismissals.

TBS Report
31 December, 2023, 07:35 am
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 07:40 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mitchell Santner's masterful four-over spell restricted Bangladesh to a modest 110 in the third and final T20I at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. This was the lowest T20I total at this ground.

Bangladesh, put in to bat first, were off to a difficult start as they lost their top three inside the powerplay although they would feel hard done about two dismissals. 

Soumya Sarkar was the first to make his way back to the hut. An in-swinging delivery from Tim Southee trapped him leg-before although it looked like the ball was sliding down the leg side. The only consolation was that the review was not lost because of the umpire's call on HawkEye.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (17 off 15)  dealt in boundaries in his short-lived knock but the attempt to hit the ball too hard led to his downfall. 

Rony Talukdar (10 off 10) was the third man to be dismissed but HawkEye suggested the ball would have missed the stumps and the right-hander would have survived had he taken a review. His dismissal left Bangladesh at 41-3 in the sixth over.

Bangladesh could never recover from that situation. New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner was outstanding with figures of 4-0-16-4, denying the Bangladesh middle order consisting of Towhid Hridoy (16 off 18), Afif Hossain (14 off 13) and Shamim Hossain (9 off 14). 

It was a disappointing performance to say the least from the trio as they were unable to find a way to score off the spinners - Santner and Ish Sodhi. 

 

Cricket

New Zealand Cricket Team / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Exorcist: When horror became a social commentary

The Exorcist: When horror became a social commentary

17h | Features
A laundryman casually puts clothes in a washing machine at his Arambagh shop. On a busy day, these laundry shops wash several thousand clothing items. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Laundry businesses facing a 'dry' winter due to gas crisis

23h | Panorama
An MP candidate’s victory day posters on the wall vs his campaign posters in the capital’s Ramna area. Country’s laws are flouted in the former case. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

City walls are poster-free during elections. Why not year-round?

23h | Panorama
Noah Feldman. Sketch: TBS

The New York Times has an edge in suit against OpenAI

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Civil society has a role to play in maintaining democracy

Civil society has a role to play in maintaining democracy

10h | Videos
Fuel prices are expected to fall further

Fuel prices are expected to fall further

9h | Videos
Two youths from Dhaka are making special vehicles

Two youths from Dhaka are making special vehicles

11h | Videos
Green Corridor concept is being Implemented

Green Corridor concept is being Implemented

12h | Videos