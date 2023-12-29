New Zealand-Bangladesh second T20I called off due to persistent rain

TBS Report
29 December, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2023, 03:10 pm

New Zealand were 72-2 after 11 overs when the umpires decided the rain was too heavy to continue the proceedings.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The second T20I between New Zealand and Bangladesh of the three-match series at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui has been called off due to persistent rain. 

New Zealand were 72-2 after 11 overs when the umpires decided the rain was too heavy to continue the proceedings. 

Shoriful Islam was impressive again with the new ball as he got rid of his frequent victim Finn Allen in his first over. It was the fifth time Shoriful dismissed the New Zealand dasher in international cricket.

Tim Seifert, who missed out in the previous match, was in fine form as he went after the bowlers right from the start. He was the aggressor in the partnership between him and Daryl Mitchell for the second wicket.

Rishad Hossain was brought in right after the powerplay to stem the run flow and the leg-spinner did so with perfection, putting some pressure on the batters. 

Tanzim Hasan Sakib, who was taken down in the first over, returned in the 8th over to send back the dangerous Seifert on 43 off just 23 deliveries. 

Rishad and Mustafizur Rahman slowed things down as they found a way to deny Mitchell and Glenn Phillips. 

The teams meet again on Sunday for the third game at the same ground.

Bangladesh Cricket Team / New Zealand Cricket Team

