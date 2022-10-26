New Zealand and Afghanistan share points as rain plays spoilsport once again

New Zealand and Afghanistan had to settle with a point each as their Super12 encounter of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the MCG in Melbourne got washed out by rain on Wednesday.

The Kiwis were coming into this contest on the back of a massive 89-run win against Australia while Afghanistan suffered a five-wicket loss at the hands of England in their opening encounter of the tournament.

This is the second Super12 encounter that had to be abandoned due to rain.

Earlier, the match between South Africa and Zimbabwe on Monday also got called off due to frequent interruptions caused by rain.

It was important for the Afghans to notch up a win after their loss in their opening encounter, but they had to settle for a point and that leaves them with a lot of catching up to do in the upcoming matches.

New Zealand, on the other hand, are currently sitting at the top of Group 1 with three points to their name and a massive NRR of +4.450.