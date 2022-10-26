New Zealand and Afghanistan share points as rain plays spoilsport once again

Sports

TBS Report
26 October, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 05:27 pm

Related News

New Zealand and Afghanistan share points as rain plays spoilsport once again

This is the second Super12 encounter that had to be abandoned due to rain.

TBS Report
26 October, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 05:27 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

New Zealand and Afghanistan had to settle with a point each as their Super12 encounter of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the MCG in Melbourne got washed out by rain on Wednesday.

The Kiwis were coming into this contest on the back of a massive 89-run win against Australia while Afghanistan suffered a five-wicket loss at the hands of England in their opening encounter of the tournament.

This is the second Super12 encounter that had to be abandoned due to rain.

Earlier, the match between South Africa and Zimbabwe on Monday also got called off due to frequent interruptions caused by rain.

It was important for the Afghans to notch up a win after their loss in their opening encounter, but they had to settle for a point and that leaves them with a lot of catching up to do in the upcoming matches.

New Zealand, on the other hand, are currently sitting at the top of Group 1 with three points to their name and a massive NRR of +4.450.

 

Cricket / T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup 2022 / New Zealand Cricket Team / Afghanistan Cricket

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'We will have the rivers cleaned by March 2023': NRCC Chairman

9h | Panorama
An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Rishi Sunak is a new and old-fashioned Tory

7h | Panorama
Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges, appeared in court to extend pre-arrest bail in Islamabad on 1 September 2022. Photo: Reuters

End of Imran Khan’s political innings?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup: England taken down by Ireland

T20 World Cup: England taken down by Ireland

45m | Videos
Key factors of Afghanistan-New Zealand match

Key factors of Afghanistan-New Zealand match

20h | Videos
Dhaka Mawa Bhanga Expressway

Dhaka Mawa Bhanga Expressway

21h | Videos
Rishi Sunak becomes wealthiest leader in democratic world

Rishi Sunak becomes wealthiest leader in democratic world

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

4
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak