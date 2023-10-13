New Zealand all over Bangladesh after Miraz and Shanto fall in quick succession

TBS Report
13 October, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2023, 04:22 pm

New Zealand all over Bangladesh after Miraz and Shanto fall in quick succession

Onus is now on Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim to take Bangladesh to a respectable total.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

3.40 pm

Miraz looked good but he was done by Ferguson's pace when he tried to pull one. Henry got his second catch of the day. The right-hander made 30 off 46.

Glenn Phillips again weaved his magic with his off-spin as he got the better of Najmul Hossain Shanto. The ball stopped on him, inducing a leading edge that carried to Conway at midwicket.

Onus is now on Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim to take Bangladesh to a respectable total. They are for 61 four after 14. 

3.20 pm

In a baffling event, Litton Das skipped down the track in the very first ball and attempted a flick off Trent Boult, only succeeding in hitting the ball straight to deep fine leg where Matt Henry was stationed. 

Mehidy Hasan Miraz joined Tanzid Hasan in the middle after that and the duo showed intent and found a few boundaries. 

Kane Williamson brought in Lockie Ferguson in the eighth over and got rid of Tanzid as the southpaw flicked the ball to Devon Conway at square leg.

Bangladesh are for 46 two after 10 overs.

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Bangladesh Cricket Team / New Zealand Cricket Team

