New Zealand abandon Pakistan limited-overs tour due to security concerns

New Zealand decided to abandon the ongoing tour of Pakistan, following a security alert, issued by their government minutes before toss of the first ODI between the two sides in Rawalpindi on Friday. 

New Zealand were slated to play Pakistan in the first of three ODIs in Rawalpindi, before moving to Lahore for a five match T20I series.

"Following an escalation in the New Zealand Government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisors on the ground, it has been decided the BLACKCAPS will not continue with the tour.

"Arrangements are now being made for the team's departure," New Zealand Cricket said in an official release. 

NZC chief executive David White said it was simply not possible to continue with the tour given the advice he was receiving.

"I understand this will be a blow for the PCB, who have been wonderful hosts, but player safety is paramount and we believe this is the only responsible option."

New Zealand Cricket Players Association chief executive Heath Mills echoed White's sentiments.

"We've been across this process throughout and are fully supportive of the decision," he said.

"The players are in good hands; they're safe – and everyone's acting in their best interests."

NZC decided not to comment on the details of the security threat nor the updated arrangements for the departing squad.

The Pakistan Cricket Board, on its part said that New Zealand had unilaterally decided to postpone the series.

"Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Government made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams. We have assured New Zealand Cricket of the same.

"The Pakistan Prime Minister spoke personally to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team," the PCB said in a statement.

The PCB said that the security officials with the New Zealand team have been satisfied with security arrangements made by the hosts throughout their stay here.

"PCB is willing to continue the scheduled matches.

"However, cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed by this last minute withdrawal. is in danger of being cancelled after the first match of the ODI series could not begin on time on Friday at the Pindi stadium," it added.

