New-look Tigers field first 1st T20I against 'old foes' Zimbabwe

TBS Report
30 July, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2022, 04:55 pm

Experienced campaigners like Mahmudullah Riyad, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim have been rested for this series. Munim Shahriar returned to the playing eleven along with Taskin Ahmed. 

New-look Bangladesh lost the toss and will field first in the first T20I against Zimbabwe at Harare. 

They have a new captain now in Nurul Hasan who will hope to make a good start to his tenure, and test out the strength of this relatively young squad ahead of the 2022 Asia Cup and T20 World Cup.

Experienced campaigners like Mahmudullah Riyad, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim have been rested for this series. Munim Shahriar returned to the playing eleven along with Taskin Ahmed. 

"The wicket looks good, this should be a competitive tournament. We have a few changes from our previous series against West Indies, but we are ready," Sohan said at the toss.

The hosts were at the receiving end of a 3-0 whitewash in the T20I as well as ODI series against Afghanistan last month, and in this series as well have the odds heavily stacked against them. 

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Munim Shahriar, Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w/c), Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tanaka Chivanga

 

