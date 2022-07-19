New Dortmund signing Haller diagnosed with testicular cancer

Borussia Dortmund have revealed that the club's new signing Sebastien Haller has been diagnosed with testicular cancer. Haller, 28, joined BVB in July from Ajax after enjoying a spectacular 2021-22 season, particularly in the Champions League where he smashed an incredible 11 goals in eight games.

But the forward fell sick during pre-season training at his new club, and subsequent medical examinations confirmed the illness.

"Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller had to leave the BVB training camp in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland, early due to illness and has already traveled back to Dortmund," the club explained on its official website.

"The 28-year-old international from the Ivory Coast complained of being unwell after training on Monday morning.

"In the course of intensive medical examinations, a tumor was finally discovered in the testicles during the course of the day. During the coming days, further examinations will take place in a specialized medical center.

"Borussia Dortmund asks that the privacy of the player and his family be respected and that no questions be asked. As soon as we have further information, we will inform you in consultation with the player."

BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl added: "This news today came as a shock to Sebastien Haller and to all of us.

"The entire BVB family wishes Sebastien a full recovery as soon as possible and that we can hug him again soon. We will do everything in our power to ensure that he receives the best possible treatment."