New BFF President Says, ‘We Believe in Actions, Not Words’

After 16 years, the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has a new president. Moving beyond the Kazi Salahuddin era, Tabith Awal has taken over as the BFF chief for a four-year term.

In the BFF elections held on Saturday at a hotel in Dhaka, Tabith, who previously served two terms as vice-president, defeated grassroots organizer A.F.M. Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury from Dinajpur by a wide margin.

Upon being elected, Tabith expressed his hopes for a new, better, and modern football future. The new BFF president said, "We can all hope for a new, better, and modern football. Through football, we will unite a free Bangladesh and bring a little more happiness. The victory of the U-17 team against Macau is proof of the future. Bangladesh's footballers will win for us. Today, I wish good luck to Bashundhara Kings who will be playing in Bhutan, and I hope they win. Tomorrow, the women's team has their semi-final, and I also hope they win."

The outgoing president Kazi Salahuddin had been the ultimate authority, with his decisions being final. When asked about how the new committee will operate, Tabith emphasized their belief in actions, not words. He said, "We will show how our committee will operate through our actions in the first executive meeting. We stand before everyone; we believe in actions, not just words. Please be patient and you will see our work."

Before expressing his gratitude, he said, "I want to thank everyone for their contributions during June, July, and August, which have led to a free Bangladesh. I also thank our fans and football lovers through the media for electing us anew today. I, Tabith Awal, extend my thanks, and today with me are the newly elected senior vice-president Mr. Imrul, our vice-presidents Naser Jaidi, Wahid Uddin Chowdhury Happy, Sabbir Aref, and Fahad Karim."

"You all know that the responsibility of the football federation at every moment is to advance Bangladeshi football. We are grateful to the previous committee for their contributions. However, starting today, we begin fulfilling the public's expectations through our duties. We particularly want to thank a young leader, sports lover, and our current sports advisor, Mr. Asif. Under his guidance and courage, we have conducted this election in a free environment and are preparing to take football to a better place in the future," he added.

Expressing hopes for change, Tabith said, "We all agree that we want to bring change to football. Therefore, initially, we will take initiatives to reform the constitution and infrastructure. At the same time, we will work to ensure football continues on the field and raises its quality to a higher level. We especially thank our national leader, former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, and our BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, who has repeatedly encouraged us to advance in sports."

Tabith stated that work will begin to make football more active and ensure sponsorship at the district and divisional levels. "We will take many initiatives, and you already know our senior vice-president has presented a forward-looking 360-degree program. We will finalize decisions in our first executive meeting with the remaining members. Our goal will be to advance our football," he said.

The BFF president believes that by working together with all the elected members, they can succeed in any endeavor. On the question of challenges, he said, "The delegates have elected six of us and given us responsibilities. In a few hours, 15 more will join us. Looking at this team, I believe nothing is a challenge for us. We will promptly meet the public's expectations."