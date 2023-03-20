'Never seen a century like this from our batters': Litton in praise of Mushfiq's record-breaking ton

With wet weather due to two consecutive days of rain in Sylhet, Ireland's bowlers who won the toss and bowled first had the advantage of the conditions.

Openers Tamim Iqbal and Litton Das were struggling against early swing.

Although Tamim Iqbal was dismissed for 23 runs, Ltiton carried on and played an innings of 70 runs after adapting with time.

Such an innings from a batter who struggled at the start deserve praise.

But after the match was abandoned after the rain came before the start of the second innings.

Litton came to the press conference and had to hear the first question about Mushfiqur Rahim's innings.

In praise of Mushfiqur's record-breaking innings, Liton said that he had not seen such a century during his career in the national team.

Mushfiqur played an unbeaten innings of 100 runs off 60 balls, hitting 14 fours and two sixes on the day he became the third Bangladeshi to reach the milestone of 7,000 runs in ODIs.

Mushfiqur now owns the fastest century, surpassing Shakib's 63-ball century record.

Mushfiqur is a quality batter, so it is not surprising to see such an innings.

Batting at number six, Mushfiq went to the wicket in the 34th over.

Five others scored centuries for Bangladesh batting at six or later.

They are Alak Kapali, Nasir Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyad, Sabbir Rahman and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

However, with so few overs left in the innings, no one managed to score a century.

Liton said, "It's great to see. To be honest, for as long as I have been playing, no Bangladeshi player has scored such a century in the latter part of the innings. It is better if the seniors do it. Of course, the innings played by Mushfiq Bhai was worth watching. I think his innings was better looking than mine."

After scoring 338 runs for eight wickets in the first ODI, Bangladesh scored 349 runs for six wickets in the second ODI.

The two totals are the first and second highest in Bangladesh's ODI history respectively.

Litton said that the batting plan helped them, "I will say that we were able to successfully bat according to the plan."

Asked if Bangladesh want to establish such an attacking and dynamic brand' of cricket, Litton obliged.

"Yes, we want it to, if the batters can score runs. These are the sort of totals you get in big tournaments. Perhaps not all matches have 300-plus scores, but 280-plus scores are there. I always want to play on good wickets and get good results. And I think these sorts of matches will help us prepare better for the future."