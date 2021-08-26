Never-say-no Nipu makes his cricketing dreams come true in Portugal

Every cricketer dreams of representing his own country at an international level ever since he starts loving the game. A very few succeed in making their dream come true. But what happens to others who stumble somewhere in the long run? Do they give up or do they find some alternate ways to play international cricket even if it means for some other country?

Sirajullah Khadem, better known as Nipu in the Bangladesh cricket fraternity, recently made headlines as he made his international debut for Portugal. He bagged 9 wickets from the 4 matches he played against Malta and Gibraltar in the Portugal T20 Tri-series. He was adjudged the bowler of the tournament as well.

It was surely a proud moment for him who did all the hard work to make his dream of playing international cricket come true, but it wasn't the Green and Red jersey of Bangladesh that he always wanted to wear. Nipu, however, has no regrets as he considers Portugal as his own country now.

"Portugal is also my country now. So I am as happy as I would've been if I had played for Bangladesh," Nipu told The Business Standard (TBS) during an exclusive interview.

Portugal cricket team

Nipu played with the likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal in the U-19 World Cup in 2006.

"I got myself admitted into BKSP in 2001. I was selected in the Under-15 team the next year. I then played for the Under-17 team and in the Under-19 World Cup. After playing the Under-20 Asia Academy Series, I was selected in the A team," Nipu said.

A left-handed middle-order batsman who could also bowl handy medium pace, Nipu was considered one of the country's finest all-rounders when he was active, played at all the various age level teams for Bangladesh and toured many countries in the process. Making his first-class debut for Sylhet in 2005, he also played for Mohammedan Sporting Club at the age of 17. Nipu also participated in club cricket in Australia and England.

Nipu during his age-level days

"That's how I was starting but all of a sudden in 2009, I had to stop."

So, what happened to the promising youngster that he suddenly had to stop?

"In 2009, while practising in Habiganj ahead of the DPL, I got hit on my eye with a ball. It was a bad injury. I wanted to return to the field but I also had some limitations at that time - I did not have the proper treatment, which eventually took my eyes condition from bad to worse," a smiling, joyous Nipu suddenly looked dejected.

The 33-year old tried everything to ensure proper treatment, he even asked the BCB for help but no one heard him.

"I eventually came to understand that it would be very difficult for me to achieve something from cricket in this country."

But the southpaw didn't give up.

Nipu chose to immigrate to Portugal and ended up in Lisbon in 2014 for better opportunities in life, and cricket was always his priority behind it.

"Cricket was my first priority and that's what made me leave Bangladesh."

But why did he choose Portugal, the country that's more known as a footballing nation and produced some of the legends of the game? Nipun answered.

"I did a bit of research and found out that Portugal was a country where cricket wasn't popular. So I thought it was a golden opportunity for me to go there and develop a team. I thought it would be a huge surprise if Portugal could come through the ranks and make a mark in international cricket."

And how gracefully he made his mark in international cricket!

Dream comes true!

But it wasn't all easy for him. Keeping a balance between life and the love for cricket. Playing cricket only doesn't ensure financial security in Portugal so he has to work really hard to look after his family and play cricket at the same time.

"I also have a job here. I work almost 14-15 hours a day. I have a family to look after here. I can neither leave cricket nor leave the job. So I have to find the balance," Nipu talked about his struggle behind all this success.

He, however, has been away from his job for the past three months due to a hectic cricket schedule.

"For the last three months, I've been too busy with cricket. I will rejoin after returning from England where I have a minor county contract."

"Right now, apart from playing here, I play club cricket in Spain. I was supposed to go to New York to play but couldn't because I tested Covid-19 positive," Nipu added.

Since Portugal is just making its mark in international cricket, there is a scarcity of sponsors. According to Nipu, Portugal were away from international cricket for almost two and a half years. Now that they've won four matches in a row in a tri-nation series, things are improving, sponsor wise.

Champions!

"If I talk about 2014, there was no sponsor. But right now we've got a sponsor in a Chinese company. Several big companies have shown interest in cricket and are trying to get involved with our cricket board," a hopeful Nipu said.

Basically, the Asian immigrants play cricket in Portugal. There are some South African and Dutch people as well. Not many Portuguese people play the game right now, but the number is always going up, says Nipu, hopeful of a bright future for Portugal Cricket. Nipu mentioned they have some important tournaments coming up in the next few months and they are ready to showcase their best there.

"The future is definitely very bright. We are participating in an ICC T10 tournament called Euro Championship starting on September 20. 16 teams including England-A, Ireland-A, Scotland-A, Netherlands-A will take part. It will be a huge tournament."

Portugal will get its chance to take part in the ICC T20 World Cup qualifier next year, and Nipu hopes they will soon be able to play in the tournament's main stage if they keep doing their job well.

"We'll play in the T20 World Cup Qualifiers in Belgium next year. Everything depends on how we perform there," he added.

Despite being a 33-year old Nipu is adamant to play as long as he can since he is still in good shape.

Nipu is still in regular touch with his former U-19 teammates from Bangladesh. Among them, he frequently speaks with Shakib Al Hasan.

"I had a chat with Shakib just a few days ago. Whenever we talk, we mostly try to avoid cricket related discussions," said Nipu.

Nipu last visited Bangladesh in 2017 and he still follows Bangladesh cricket as he has always done. He predicted that Bangladesh will reach the semifinals of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in October.

The southpaw had some last bits of advice for anyone who wishes to go abroad to play cricket.

"I would advise them to do some research and know where they're going to shift. It's important to have a clear idea about the infrastructure and facilities there."

Nipu has seen both sides of the coin as a cricketer and as a person. From being tipped to become one of the finest allrounders to getting abandoned by his own cricket board and then making it to the international stage for a European country, he has seen it all. Now is his time to shine and make himself and his family proud for making his life-long dream come true.