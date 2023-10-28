Netherlands demand 'bigger nation' status after upsetting Bangladesh

Sports

AFP
28 October, 2023, 11:55 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 11:58 pm

Related News

Netherlands demand 'bigger nation' status after upsetting Bangladesh

The Dutch, the only non-Test playing country at the tournament, now have two huge wins at this World Cup after also upsetting South Africa by 38 runs in Dharamsala.

AFP
28 October, 2023, 11:55 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 11:58 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

All-rounder Bas de Leede demanded the Netherlands be afforded "bigger nation" status after defeating Bangladesh by 87 runs at the World Cup in Kolkata on Saturday.

The Dutch, the only non-Test playing country at the tournament, now have two huge wins at this World Cup after also upsetting South Africa by 38 runs in Dharamsala.

"We want to try and get the International Cricket Council's attention to start looking at us as a potentially bigger nation in the coming years," said de Leede.

Skipper Scott Edwards starred on Saturday with a top score of 68 in his team's 229 in 50 overs.

Fast bowler Paul van Meekeren then grabbed 4-23 to send Bangladesh crashing to 142 all out in 42.2 overs.

"I think obviously every win we get is going to be big for us and for cricket in the Netherlands," said de Leede.

"We want to inspire young kids to take up the game back home."

Saturday's win was the Netherlands' fourth at 50-over World Cups -- they defeated Namibia in 2003 and Scotland in 2007.

Asked how the Netherlands will celebrate the latest win, de Leede replied: "Nothing too crazy. Some of us will have a beer in the change room.

"We'll sing a team song and apparently there's a rugby game on tonight so, I think most of the guys will be watching that," he said in reference to the Rugby World Cup final in Paris.

The Netherlands now have four points in six games but their slim chances of squeezing into the semi-finals will depend on other results.

"I think it (semi-final spot) depends how other teams do, how big our chances are for the semi-final. But for us the goal is to keep winning as many games as we can.

"I think there's a couple of games where we haven't played to our best, but then again today we did and if we can do that again for the next three games, who knows where we will finish."

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Bangladesh Cricket Team / The Netherlands Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

16h | Panorama
Azharul Islam Khan disseminates knowledge about plants through his videos. Photo: Courtesy.

A life plentiful with love for plants

16h | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Khawaja Tower fire: Revealing the fragility of our Internet infrastructure

16h | Panorama
The grand inauguration of the event was kicked off by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, with notable figures such as Mr. Wahid Malek, Abul Hasnat Belal, and Tanvir Shahriar Emon attending as chief guests. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Israel and Palestine: Is war the only way out?

Israel and Palestine: Is war the only way out?

4h | TBS World
Israel-Hamas conflict will affect remittances: expert

Israel-Hamas conflict will affect remittances: expert

6h | TBS Economy
The common mistakes in stock trading

The common mistakes in stock trading

13h | TBS Markets
Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

1d | TBS SPORTS