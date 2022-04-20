Netherlands coach Campbell out of coma, although still in ICU after suffering heart attack

Sports

Hindustan Times
20 April, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 05:16 pm

Related News

Netherlands coach Campbell out of coma, although still in ICU after suffering heart attack

In a statement, the ICC said as of Tuesday night local time, doctors made a successful move, with no evidence of brain damage, according to Campbell's brother Mark who spoke on Perth radio.

Hindustan Times
20 April, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 05:16 pm
Netherlands coach Campbell out of coma, although still in ICU after suffering heart attack

Netherlands men's team head coach and former Australia wicketkeeper Ryan Campbell is out of an induced coma, though he remains in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital here after suffering a heart attack.

The 50-year-old Campbell was admitted to the ICU after suffering a massive heart attack on Saturday. He had felt chest pains and difficulty breathing while out with his family in the UK.

In a statement, the ICC said as of Tuesday night local time, doctors made a successful move, with no evidence of brain damage, according to Campbell's brother Mark who spoke on Perth radio.

"They've taken the heavy sedation off, so he's actually woken up. Now they're just looking at trying to work out what's wrong with his heart," Mark Campbell said in the ICC statement.

"They're not sure now why his heart is still being arrhythmic. So that's another issue that they're now going to look at over there."

Campbell had been travelling back to Europe from the Dutch team's tour of New Zealand, and had visited friends and extended family in his home city of Perth just a week earlier.

Campbell was appointed Dutch coach in January 2017.

As a player, he had represented both Australia and Hong Kong.

He featured for Hong Kong in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign in 2016, becoming the oldest player to make his debut at 44 years and 30 days. 

 

Cricket

Netherlands Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

5h | Magazine
Photo: Colleced

5 super tasty recipes to try this Ramadan 

5h | Magazine
Best Ramadan food around town

Best Ramadan food around town

5h | Magazine
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay

Pay zakat to purify the soul and wealth

5h | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

BTS announces new album with the tagline ‘We Are Bulletproof’

BTS announces new album with the tagline ‘We Are Bulletproof’

2h | Videos
We have gas reserve for 10 years only-then what?

We have gas reserve for 10 years only-then what?

20h | Videos
Russia-Nato-Ukraine: Comparison of military power

Russia-Nato-Ukraine: Comparison of military power

20h | Videos
Shamset Tabrejee’s solo show at Kalakendra

Shamset Tabrejee’s solo show at Kalakendra

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

4
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

5
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

6
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Dhaka airport third terminal construction outpaces target