Netherlands call up Dortmund's Maatsen after De Jong injury

Sports

AFP
11 June, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2024, 07:54 pm

Related News

Netherlands call up Dortmund's Maatsen after De Jong injury

Maatsen's call-up was as a replacement for Barcelona star De Jong, who has not recovered from an ankle injury that has dogged him all season, the Dutch Football Association said.

AFP
11 June, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2024, 07:54 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The Netherlands added Borussia Dortmund defender Ian Maatsen to their Euro 2024 squad on Tuesday, after losing two key players to injury including talismanic midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Maatsen's call-up was as a replacement for Barcelona star De Jong, who has not recovered from an ankle injury that has dogged him all season, the Dutch Football Association said.

Adding to coach Ronald Koeman's woes, midfielder Teun Koopmeiners will also not be going to the tournament in Germany after suffering an injury in the Oranje's final warm-up game against Iceland.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Koopmeiners would not be replaced, meaning the Dutch squad will consist of 25 players, the association said.

Left-back Maatsen should come into the tournament in good form after helping Dortmund to the Champions League final, which they lost 2-0 to Real Madrid.

His omission from the original squad raised some eyebrows.

While not among the top favourites, the Oranje could yet prove to be dark horses, with an experienced defence and a midfield packed with talent from Europe's top clubs.

They face a tough group, however, with joint-favourites France then Austria to come after an opening clash with Poland.

Impressive friendly defeats of Iceland (4-0) and Canada (4-0) mean the team is heading to the tournament full of confidence.

Football

Netherlands Football Team / UEFA EURO 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tariq Saifullah worked as a game artist on the popular game &#039;Mukticamp&#039;, which is based on the Liberation War. Photo: Courtesy

Tariq Saifullah: From cartoonist to international game artist

10h | Panorama
Two Palestinian students with their Bangladeshi peers at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College &amp; Hospital. Photo: Courtesy

Palestinian students find support and hope in Bangladeshi universities

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Capturing your adventures on the go

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Kaleidoscope: The art of giving curated gifts

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Who is to blame for the Tigers' loss?

Who is to blame for the Tigers' loss?

2h | Videos
It's time to say goodbye to CNG vehicles

It's time to say goodbye to CNG vehicles

3h | Videos
Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman has been appointed as the 18th Chief of Army Staff

Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman has been appointed as the 18th Chief of Army Staff

6h | Videos
Scam factory: A world of cyber slavery

Scam factory: A world of cyber slavery

7h | Videos