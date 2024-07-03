Netherlands beat Romania 3-0 to reach Euro 2024 last eight

Donyell Malen's double sealed the Netherlands' place in their first Euros quarter-final since 2008 as they beat Romania 3-0 in their last-16 match on Tuesday.

Cody Gakpo had given them the lead in the first half but they missed a host of chances before he teed up Malen for the second and the Borussia Dortmund attacker then scored a fine individual effort in time added on.

The Dutch will play either Turkey or Austria in the last eight.