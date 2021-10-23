Netherlands all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate retires from international cricket

Sports

Hindustan Times
23 October, 2021, 12:00 am
Last modified: 23 October, 2021, 12:03 am

Netherlands all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate retires from international cricket

"It's been a tough tour to finish on but it's been a pleasure to be a part of the efforts again. It has always been a privilege to represent The Netherlands," Ten Doeschate said in a Cricket Netherlands (KNCB) statement.

Hindustan Times
23 October, 2021, 12:00 am
Last modified: 23 October, 2021, 12:03 am
Netherlands all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate retires from international cricket

Netherlands all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate on Friday announced his retirement from international cricket after his side failed to qualify for the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup in Sharjah.

The 41-year-old played in Netherlands' previous first round match against debutants Namibia which his side lost to crash out of the tournament. He did not play in Netherlands' inconsequential match against Sri Lanka on Friday.

"It's been a tough tour to finish on but it's been a pleasure to be a part of the efforts again. It has always been a privilege to represent The Netherlands," Ten Doeschate said in a Cricket Netherlands (KNCB) statement.

"The professionalism and dedication that this team and support staff have shown has been inspirational. I'm grateful to the players, coaches and everyone involved with the KNCB for allowing me to have enjoyed some of the spectacular highs of international cricket."

KNCB said ten Doeschate has played his final international cricket match and thanked him "for everything he has done for the sport, in the Netherlands and abroad".

Head coach Ryan Campbell said: "Doeschate represented Dutch cricket hope. Sometimes words don't mean enough when summing up someone's career. It has been an honor for me as a coach to have him.

"His skill, knowledge of the game & calmness under pressure was outstanding. Finally, he represented cricket hope to the Dutch, he gave us a belief that we could compete against anyone. He will be sorely missed as a player but hopefully not lossed to Dutch cricket entirely."

Born in South Africa, Ten Doeschate made his debut in Amstelveen in 2006 against Sri Lanka in an ODI match. He went on to play 33 ODIs and 24 T20s for the Netherlands.

He scored 1541 ODI runs at an average of 67 and 533 T20I runs at an average of 41.

Most notable in his international career are the 119 runs against England and 106 against Ireland in 2011 at the ICC Cricket World Cup, and the 259 not out against Canada in the ICC Intercontinental Cup in 2006.

Cricket / T20 World Cup

Ryan ten Doeschate / Netherlands Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

1d | Bangladesh
Oath for secularism at the Shaheed Minar

Oath for secularism at the Shaheed Minar

1d | Videos
Shahrukh meet Aryan Khan at jail

Shahrukh meet Aryan Khan at jail

1d | Videos
CANDID WITH TOYA Ep - 07II Sunehra Binte Kamal

CANDID WITH TOYA Ep - 07II Sunehra Binte Kamal

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

2
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

5
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly

6
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur