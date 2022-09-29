'Nerves of steel' - Debutant Aamir Jamal showered in praise following final over heroics

A superb final over from Pakistani rookie Aamir Jamal helped his team defeat England by a mere six runs in the second T20I on Wednesday in Karachi.

In his maiden international outing, Jamal was given the opportunity to bowl the game's final over by Pakistan captain Babar Azam, and the 26-year-old kept his composure to protect 15 runs against acting England captain Moeen Ali.

Moeen managed just eight runs from the debutant's final six deliveries, and Jamal was spot-on with his wide yorkers as Pakistan took a 3-2 series lead.

Jamal's performance at the conclusion of the game contributed significantly to help the hosts defend 145, which was the lowest total ever defended by any side in a T20I in Pakistan.

The bowling all-rounder who amassed figures of 1/13 from two overs received high acclaim from Moeen, who thinks he has a bright future in the sport.

After the game, Moeen observed, "It was a very good last over and you can't take anything away from him.

"I was just hoping that he missed the wide yorker," said the speaker (and hit for six on the third delivery of the final over).

He bowled really well despite the wet ball, the ball possibly being out of shape, and the fact that he was making his debut and nervous. Sometimes, you just have to give it to him."

On Friday, Lahore will host the sixth and penultimate game of the series.