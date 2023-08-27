Nepal's Lamichhane rape trial delayed, heads to Asia Cup

Sports

AFP
27 August, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 07:16 pm

Related News

Nepal's Lamichhane rape trial delayed, heads to Asia Cup

Spin bowler Lamichhane, 23, once the poster boy for the rise of cricket in Nepal, is accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in a Kathmandu hotel room in August last year. Lamichhane denies all charges.

AFP
27 August, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 07:16 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The rape trial of Nepal's cricket star Sandeep Lamichhane was postponed Sunday, allowing him to join teammates in Pakistan for the upcoming Asia Cup, his lawyer said.

Spin bowler Lamichhane, 23, once the poster boy for the rise of cricket in Nepal, is accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in a Kathmandu hotel room in August last year. Lamichhane denies all charges.

The latest hearing on Sunday was deferred until September 7, Lamichhane's lawyer Saroj Ghimire said.

"Sandeep will now fly to Pakistan to play," Ghimire told AFP.

Last year, Lamichhane was suspended as national captain and arrested, but was freed on bail in January and Nepal then lifted his ban on playing.

Under his bail conditions, Lamichhane has been able to travel abroad, including to Zimbabwe for the World Cup qualifiers.

The six-nation ODI Asia Cup opens Wednesday in Multan, Pakistan, where the hosts will clash with debutants Nepal.

Pakistan will co-host the 50-over tournament with Sri Lanka, where nine of the 13 matches -- including the final in Colombo on September 17 -- will be played.

Nepal failed to make the cut for the 50-over showpiece event in India in October.

Cricket

Nepal Cricket Team / Asia cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Seafood Fried Rice

Satiably Pan-Asian

5h | Food
Photo: Collected

How Mexican are Hard Shell Tacos?

5h | Food
From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

20h | Panorama
Into the world of resins

Into the world of resins

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

33m | TBS SPORTS
Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

1h | TBS World
Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

7h | TBS Economy
Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

23h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh