Nazmul Hassan on BFF secretary's ban: 'No comments'

TBS Report
17 April, 2023, 04:25 pm
17 April, 2023, 04:27 pm

While speaking to the reporters on Monday, the BCB president remained tight-lipped about the BFF secretary's ban. 

Just days after being heavily criticised for not sending the women's team to the Olympic Qualifiers due to "financial constraints", the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) hit an all-time low as its General Secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag got banned for two years after using "false and/or falsified documents" to justify payments made by the BFF with FIFA funds.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan expressed his disappointment after the BFF announced that they wouldn't send the women's team to the Qualifiers and said that even the cricketers or one of the TV channel owners could have funded the tour.

Before Nazmul's comments, the BFF president Kazi Salahuddin spoke ill of Nazmul but the latter clarified that the statement was only out of disappointment. 

While speaking to the reporters on Monday, the BCB president remained tight-lipped about the BFF secretary's ban. 

"No comments [on the BFF issue]. I don't have interest in things other than cricket," he said.

"I am sure the people at the BFF and the Ministry of Sports are looking into it. It is too early to say anything "

"Let me see and understand what they are doing. At the moment I don't want to talk about it."

 

