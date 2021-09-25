Nazmul Abedeen Fahim to compete against Khaled Mahmud Sujon in BCB elections

Sports

25 September, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 05:41 pm

Related News

Nazmul Abedeen Fahim to compete against Khaled Mahmud Sujon in BCB elections

"Now I think it's time for me to be on the board of directors. I believe now I can contribute to the betterment and advancement of cricket in the country better than ever. That's why I am contesting the elections this time."

25 September, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 05:41 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Elections will be held on October 6. Nomination papers were distributed on September 24 and 25. Nazmul Abedeen Fahim, childhood coach of many leading Bangladeshi cricketers, bought a nomination paper on Saturday and is going to compete against the former captain and BCB director Khaled Mahmud.

Fahim, who got a councillorship from the BKSP, will contest the elections from category-3. The veteran coach started his service at the BKSP in 1988. 17 years later, he joined the BCB. After serving there in various capacities for nearly 14 years, Fahim went back to the BKSP taking up the role of cricket advisor. 

"I feel I am an experienced person now," said Fahim.

"Now I think it's time for me to be on the board of directors. I believe now I can contribute to the betterment and advancement of cricket in the country better than ever. That's why I am contesting the elections this time."

A few days ago, BCB president Nazmul Hassan stated that he wants new faces to take up challenging roles and lead the BCB. Fahim said, "He (Nazmul Hassan) wants new leaders on the board who will bring fresh ideas. I want to be that flagbearer of new ideas and promises."

A total of 43 people will exercise their voting rights from category-3 including former captains, players and voters from different organisations. Fahim believes that the councillors will have faith in him. "I have been there in this fraternity for many years, playing and coaching. Now I want to be part of the management and contribute actively to the welfare of cricket in this country," he said.

According to the BCB's constitution, a total of 174 councillors will vote from three categories. The number of directors to be elected is 25, including two nominated by the National Sports Council (NSC). But as per the voter list, the number of councilors is 171 as no name from Dhaka University, Barishal Education Board and Agrani Bank Cricket Club has been submitted. 

Cricket

Nazmul Abedeen Fahim / Khaled Mahmud Sujon / BCB Elections

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

1h | Videos
Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

1h | Videos
Tawsif Alam Khan: An avid traveller shares his greatest hits of travelling around the country

Tawsif Alam Khan: An avid traveller shares his greatest hits of travelling around the country

1h | Videos
My Travel Diary: Colorful travel stories of Eliza Binte Elahi

My Travel Diary: Colorful travel stories of Eliza Binte Elahi

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
Banking

Tk19cr given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
How RingID Runs
Economy

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives