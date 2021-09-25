Nazmul Abedeen Fahim to compete against Khaled Mahmud Sujon in BCB elections

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Elections will be held on October 6. Nomination papers were distributed on September 24 and 25. Nazmul Abedeen Fahim, childhood coach of many leading Bangladeshi cricketers, bought a nomination paper on Saturday and is going to compete against the former captain and BCB director Khaled Mahmud.

Fahim, who got a councillorship from the BKSP, will contest the elections from category-3. The veteran coach started his service at the BKSP in 1988. 17 years later, he joined the BCB. After serving there in various capacities for nearly 14 years, Fahim went back to the BKSP taking up the role of cricket advisor.

"I feel I am an experienced person now," said Fahim.

"Now I think it's time for me to be on the board of directors. I believe now I can contribute to the betterment and advancement of cricket in the country better than ever. That's why I am contesting the elections this time."

A few days ago, BCB president Nazmul Hassan stated that he wants new faces to take up challenging roles and lead the BCB. Fahim said, "He (Nazmul Hassan) wants new leaders on the board who will bring fresh ideas. I want to be that flagbearer of new ideas and promises."

A total of 43 people will exercise their voting rights from category-3 including former captains, players and voters from different organisations. Fahim believes that the councillors will have faith in him. "I have been there in this fraternity for many years, playing and coaching. Now I want to be part of the management and contribute actively to the welfare of cricket in this country," he said.

According to the BCB's constitution, a total of 174 councillors will vote from three categories. The number of directors to be elected is 25, including two nominated by the National Sports Council (NSC). But as per the voter list, the number of councilors is 171 as no name from Dhaka University, Barishal Education Board and Agrani Bank Cricket Club has been submitted.