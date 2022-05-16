Nayeem's double strike brings Bangladesh back into contest

TBS Report
16 May, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 12:07 pm

Sri Lanka added 69 to their overnight total for the loss of two wickets and were 327 for six at lunch on day two. Angelo Mathews was unbeaten on 147.

Sri Lanka were looking good to post a massive first-innings total in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram but Nayeem Hasan's double strike late in the morning session brought Bangladesh back into the game.

Sri Lanka started the day with an overnight score of 258 for four. Angelo Mathews, unbeaten overnight on 114, could have been dismissed in the fourth over of the second day but no one heard a sound as the ball took the outside edge of his bat and went to the keeper off Khaled Ahmed.

Mathews got a reprieve on day one as well as Taijul Islam induced the outside edge but Mahmudul Hasan Joy at slip was standing a bit too wide to catch it. Earlier, he survived a caught behind call too.

Chandimal, on the other hand, was steady and brought up his 21st Test half century off 128 deliveries. He played a few shots after a fifty which included a four and six off Taijul in the same over.

But Nayeem Hasan got his third wicket by removing Chandimal who attempted a reverse-sweep and was trapped in front. The off-spinner broke a 136-run stand between Chandimal and Mathews. 

One brought two for Nayeem as he knocked over Niroshan Dickwella in the same over to bring Bangladesh back into the contest. 

Sri Lanka added 69 to their overnight total for the loss of two wickets and were 327 for six at lunch on day two. Angelo Mathews was unbeaten on 147.

 

