Nayeem strikes twice in morning session, SL 73/2 at lunch

Sri Lanka were the happier side at the toss and elected to bat first. Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Oshada Fernando opened the innings. Shoriful Islam was impressive early on as he beat the bat quite a few times. But Khaled Ahmed bowled quite a few short balls and got punished, forcing Mominul Haque to replace him with offspinner Nayeem Hasan.

In his comeback game, Nayeem got the better of Sri Lanka captain Karunaratne in his first over itself. It was the eighth over of the innings and Karunaratne misjudged a quicker arm ball and attempted a cut shot. But the ball hit the flap of his pad and the umpire gave it out on-field. Karunaratne reviewed the decision but it was in vain.

Fernando was joined by Kusal Mendis after Karunaratne's departure and the duo stuck together for 13.3 overs and added 43. It was Nayeem again who broke the stand by getting Fernando out caught behind. The ball pitched around the off stump and straightened, taking the outside edge on the way. The in-form Fernando (36 off 76) got off to a good start but couldn't convert it.

Sri Lanka were 73 for two at lunch on day one. Mendis was unbeaten on 27 and Mathews was yet to get off the mark.