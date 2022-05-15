Nayeem makes immediate impact in comeback game, removes Karunaratne early

Sri Lanka were the happier side at the toss and elected to bat first. Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Oshada Fernando opened the innings. Shoriful Islam was impressive early on as he beat the bat quite a few times. But Khaled Ahmed bowled quite a few short balls and got punished, forcing Mominul Haque to replace him with offspinner Nayeem Hasan.

In his comeback game, Nayeem got the better of Sri Lanka captain Karunaratne in his first over itself. It was the eighth over of the innings and Karunaratne misjudged a quicker arm ball and attempted a cut shot. But the ball hit the flap of his pad and the umpire gave it out on-field. Karunaratne reviewed the decision but it was in vain.

After ten overs, Sri Lanka were 33 for one.