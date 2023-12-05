Nayeem injures bowling finger in training, not certain if he's fit to play 2nd Test against NZ

After a year-and-a-half, Nayeem Hasan bowled brilliantly against New Zealand in the Sylhet Test. Despite not getting many wickets, this Bangladeshi right-arm spinner tested the opposing batters. The Kiwi batters were caught in Taijul Islam's spin while trying to handle the pressure of the Test. His place in the Mirpur Test is also assured. However, uncertainty has been created in this way due to his injury.

Nayeem injured his finger in training in Mirpur on Tuesday, the day before the match. The medical department of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said that his injury was not serious. They were not even informed about Nayeem's injury. That is why the 23-year-old spinner is being considered for the match starting tomorrow.

Still, there is uncertainty about Nayeem as he has injured his bowling finger. Even if the injury is minor, it can affect the bowling. Stretching bowling can cause discomfort, maybe even pain. Because of this, BCB's medical department has informed that a decision will be made regarding Nayeem's game. He is more likely to play if there is stress on the affected area. If not, Bangladesh can enter the field without Nayeem.

Nayeem, who took three wickets in the Sylhet Test, was practicing batting in the outdoor net of Mirpur Stadium on Tuesday morning. While playing a delivery from pacer Mukidul Islam, he was injured on the index finger of his right hand. His hand was bleeding from the injury. Nayeem stopped batting and took first aid there. He did not practice after that.

Nayeem's finger did not need stitches even though it was bleeding. That is why he is still considered in the Mirpur Test XI. He can play at night if the wound is firm and the pain subsides. BCB chief doctor Debashish Chowdhury said, "We have not been informed about Nayeem's injury by the team. If stitches or other treatment is needed, they will be informed. So I hope everything is fine."