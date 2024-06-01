Nawaz reappointed as Bangladesh U-19 head coach

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has reappointed Sri Lanka's Naveed Nawaz as the head coach of the Under-19 team, the board said on Saturday.

Nawaz is set to work as the batting consultant of the junior age-group teams under the BCB's game development department.

Following the departure of Stuart Law, the BCB was in search of a head coach for the U-19 side.

Pakistan's Ijaz Ahmed and India's Wasim Jaffer were part of the board's shortlist but it went for Nawaz, who famously won the U-19 World Cup with Bangladesh in 2020.

The triumph in South Africa remains Bangladesh's only major success in cricket.

Nawaz has been Sri Lanka's assistant coach for more than a year.