Nawaz reappointed as Bangladesh U-19 head coach

TBS Report
01 June, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 11:57 am

Nawaz is set to work as the batting consultant of the junior age-group teams under the BCB's game development department.

Photo: SLC
Photo: SLC

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has reappointed Sri Lanka's Naveed Nawaz as the head coach of the Under-19 team, the board said on Saturday. 

Nawaz is set to work as the batting consultant of the junior age-group teams under the BCB's game development department. 

Following the departure of Stuart Law, the BCB was in search of a head coach for the U-19 side. 

Pakistan's Ijaz Ahmed and India's Wasim Jaffer were part of the board's shortlist but it went for Nawaz, who famously won the U-19 World Cup with Bangladesh in 2020.

The triumph in South Africa remains Bangladesh's only major success in cricket. 

Nawaz has been Sri Lanka's assistant coach for more than a year. 

