BSS
26 September, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 05:59 pm

Navy clinch Bangabandhu Federation Cup Basketball title

In the final match, Shasuzzaman Shoyeb was the highest scorer with 22 points and Mithun supported him with 15 points for the Navy while Khaled caged 13 points and Amdadul Haque Piyas scored 10 points for BKSP.

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Bangladesh Navy clinched the title of Bangabandhu Federation Cup basketball beating Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP) 63-35 points in the final match held today (Sunday) at Dhanmondi basketball gymnasium in the city.

The winners' led the first half by 37-18 points.

In the final match, Shasuzzaman Shoyeb was the highest scorer with 22 points and Mithun supported him with 15 points for the Navy while Khaled caged 13 points and Amdadul Haque Piyas scored 10 points for BKSP.

Bangladesh Olympic Association's Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza was the chief guest and distributed the prizes.

Earlier, on way to the final held on Saturday last, Bangladesh Navy beat Bangladesh Army by 74-44 points after leading the first half by 33-24 points in the first semifinal while BKSP defeated Bangladesh Air Force by 56-53 points after dominating the first half by 37-18 points.

Organised by Bangladesh Basketball Federation, a total of seven teams, split into two groups, took part in the meet, which was organized marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Bangabandhu Federation Cup Basketball

