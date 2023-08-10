National Youth Chess: Manon Reja Neer emerges champions in U-18 Open Category

Fide Master Manon Reja Neer emerged champion in the Under-18 Open category of the Sheikh Kamal National Youth Chess Championships'2023 securing seven points after the 7th and final round matches concluded at the chess federation hall room and NSC conference room Wednesday night.

Bangladesh Chess Federation has arranged the National Youth Chess Championships for Under-8,10,12,16,18, Open and Girls Categories, on the occasion of the 74th birth anniversary of Captain Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the pioneer of modern sports in Bangladesh.

Swarnavo Choudhury became runner-up securing 6 points while Md. Nafis Fuad Zahin became 3rd with 5 points in the Under-18 Open category.

CM Nusrat Jahan Alo of Cumilla became champion in the U-18 girl's category collecting 6 points, FM Wadifa Ahmed became runner-up with 5.5 points while Jannatul Ferdausi of Rajshahi became 3rd with 4.5 points.

CM Md Azmaeen Parvez Sayor became unbeaten champion in the U-16 Open Category securing maximum 7 points, Mohammad Shaker Ullah of Cox's Bazar became runner-up with 6 points while Afnan Jarif Haque became 3rd with collecting 5.5 points.

In the Under-16 girl's category, Isarat Jahan Diba became champion securing 5.5 points, Omnia Binte Yusuf Lubaba of Chattogram became runner up with 4.5 points while Simon Ahmed of Cumilla became 3rd with 3.5 points.

In the U-14 Open Category, Kazi Afsan Ronak Annan became champion collecting 6 points,. Sudipta Pal of Sylhet became runner-up with 5.5 points while Aabid Mahadi Saad became 3rd with 5 points.

Jannatul Preety of Barishal became champion in the U-14 girl's category with six points. Jinnat Akhtar Shahnaz of Dhaka became runner-up with 6 points while Mehjabin Akter Jubaida of Pabna became third with 5 points

In the Under -12 Open Category, CM Sakline Mostafa Sajid of Pabna emerged unbeaten champion securing 6.5 points , Aiyan Rahman finished runner-up and Oitijjo Barua became 3rd with 5.5 points each

CM Warsia Khusbu of Dhaka clinched Under-12 Girls title with unbeaten run collecting full 7 points, Jarin Tasnim became runner-up with 5 points while Praggya Roy Chowdhury (Pragna) of Chittagong became 3rd with 4.5 points

In the Under-10 Open category, Muhtadi Tajwar Nasheed became champion with 5.5 points. Safayat Kibria Aazan became runner-up and Aninda Rrick Digbijoy of Chittagong became 3rd securing 5 points each.

In the Under-10 Girls category, Marufa Ferdousy of Mymensingh became champion with 6 points, Sidratul Muntaha of Dhaka became runner-up with 5.5 points while Masrifa Ahmed Raha of Chittagong became 3rd with 4 points.

In the Under-8 Girl's category. Warisa Haider of Dhaka won the honor of becoming the champion securing 5 points, Zowena Mehbish of Dhaka became runner-up with 4 points while Umrah Ababil of Chittagong became 3rd with 3 points.

The Prize-Distribution ceremony on the meet was also held on Wednesday night after games.

Ashiqur Rahman Miku, Deputy Secretary General of Bangladesh Olympic Association distributed prizes among winners as the chief guest at a function presided by KM Shahidullah, Vice President of Bangladesh Chess Federation.