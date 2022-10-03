National Weightlifting: Ashique of Army, Mabia of Ansar emerge as champions

Ashiqur Rahman Taj of Bangladesh Army and celebrated lifter Mabia Akhter Simanta of Bangladesh Ansar emerged as the best male and Female lifters in the four-day 38th National Weightlifting Championship that concluded on Monday at the federation gymnasium here.

Ashiqur Rahman clinched three gold medals all with new national records in the men's 55 kgs weight category. He lifted total 225 kgs-- 99 kgs in Snatch and 126 kgs in Clean and Jerk.

South Asian Federation Games gold medalist lifter Mabia Akhter Simanta clinched the gold medal in the women's 64 kgs weight category creating a new national record lifting total 177 kgs--75 kgs in Snatch and 102 kgs in Clean and Jerk.

Bangladesh Ansar emerged champions in both the men's and women's group of the championship.

Ansar men's team clinched five gold, three silver and one bronze medal while Ansar women's team bagged six golds and three silver medals.