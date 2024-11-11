National sports council awards Tk1 crore to Saff champions

The National Sports Council (NSC) has issued 32 cheques to reward the players and support staff of the Bangladesh women's football team, who clinched the Saff championship title for the second consecutive year.

The promised Tk1 crore reward has been equally divided among the team members, with each cheque amounting to Tk 3,12,500, according to sports adviser Asif Mahmud, who shared the update on social media.

A post on Mahmud's verified Facebook page displayed a screenshot of the NSC notice, confirming that the cheques have been prepared and are ready for distribution. The reward was initially announced by the sports and youth adviser on October 31, a day after Bangladesh triumphed over Nepal 2-1 in the final match held in Kathmandu on October 30.