National football team ready to go Kyrgyzstan

Sports

BSS
14 August, 2021, 02:15 pm
14 August, 2021, 02:19 pm

Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

Bangladesh national football team is going to make good use of the September FIFA window as they will go to Kyrgyzstan to play preparation matches in this window. 

After the national team's committee's virtual meeting held today its chairman and Bangladesh Football Federation vice-president Kazi Nabil Ahmed said: "We have discussed with the Kyrgyzstan Federation and the national football team would go to Kyrgyzstan to play three preparation matches against Palestine, Kyrgyzstan and the host U-23 team as a part of preparation ahead of the SAFF Championship."

After returning from Kyrgyzstan, the national team would go through a 10-day training camp from September 17 or 18 and the team will leave for Maldives on September 28 to take part in the SAFF Championship, he added.
The national football team is expected to leave for Kyrgyzstan on August 31 or September 1.
 
Nabil said the preparation matches in Kyrgyzstan, as well as the training camp, would give enough grounding to the national team to make a good result in the SAFF Championship to be held on October 1-13.
 
He hoped that Bangladesh would have a fair chance to do well in this five-nation SAFF tournament.
 
"Since the SAFF will be held this time in a round-robin league so we will play with each other and I hope we'll do well this time," the chairman of the team said.   
 
He informed that the U-23 team would go to Kuwait to play three qualifiers matches against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and the host team.
 
The BFF has already begun to negotiate with Nepal and Mongolia to arrange official matches in the third window of November and Nabil hoped that either Nepal or Mongolia would come to Bangladesh to play the official matches.  

