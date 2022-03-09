Nasum into the top 10 of the ICCs T20I bowlers' rankings

TBS Report
09 March, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 03:59 pm

Nasum into the top 10 of the ICCs T20I bowlers' rankings

Nasum moved two spots to claim the 10th position in the rankings with a career-best rating of 637.

TBS Report
09 March, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 03:59 pm
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed stormed into the top 10 of ICC T20 bowlers' rankings for the first time in his career as ICC published updated rankings on Wednesday. Nasum moved two spots to claim the 10th position in the rankings with a career-best rating of 637.

The spinner picked up 4 wickets in the recently concluded T20I series against Afghanistan with one POTM award where Bangladesh won by 61 runs. 

Since making his T20I debut last year, Nasum has played 20 T20Is so far and picked up 26 wickets. His 4 for 10 in the first match against Afghanistan was his joint-best bowling in T20I career. 

In batting, Litton Das moved 26 places to claim 49th place, thanks to his match-winning 60-run innings in the first game against Afghanistan.

The top 12 batters remain unchanged in the batters' list, at joint thirteenth position is Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai, whose unbeaten 59 in the second match against Bangladesh at Mirpur ensured a shared series win. 

