Nasum takes three as West Indies A finish day 1 of 3rd Test at 320/6 against Bangladesh A

Bangladesh A will feel a bit deflated at the end of day 1 of the third and final unofficial Test against West Indies A as the visitors ended on 320/6.

The day started much brighter for the hosts as they had Windies A two down with just one run on the board.

Fast bowlers Shoriful Islam and Musfik Hasan took the two wickets but Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze steadied things with an 82-run partnership.

The visitors managed to gain the advantage as the day progressed with half-centuries from Chanderpaul (83), Athanaze (59) and captain Joshua Da Silva (82).

But for Bangladesh A, Nasum Ahmed bowled tirelessly and chipped away with three wickets while conceding 92 runs in his 26 overs.

The visitors ended the day with a 60-run partnership between Raymon Reifer and Kevin Sinclair.

Reifer was on 56 not out from 90 balls while Sinclair had 22 from 52.

Bangladesh A trail the three-match series 1-0 which is being held in the Sylhet International cricket stadium.