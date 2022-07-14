Nasum Ahmed is quickly becoming Bangladesh's best white-ball spinner

Nasum Ahmed was handed a debut in international cricket in difficult conditions in New Zealand.

Boundaries weren't long, pitches didn't offer any help and he was up against Martin Guptill and Finn Allen, two of the world's most aggressive ball-strikers in T20 cricket.

But Nasum held his nerves and did what he is known for. As a finger spinner, it's never easy bowling in the powerplay but he not only maintained an economy rate of 7.25 but also took the prized wickets of Allen and Guptill.

Since then, he has been a regular fixture in the shortest form of the game. As a specialist powerplay bowler, he played a massive role in the series wins against Australia and New Zealand last year. In 22 T20Is, he has picked up four-wicket hauls thrice, won player-of-the-match awards as many times and maintained an economy rate of 6.72.

But during the initial stage of his career, he had a tendency of bowling loose deliveries once in a while but used to get away with those because of the slowness of the Mirpur pitch. But the left-arm spinner was a different bowler altogether in the 2022 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). His control had increased big time, there were very few bad balls and even the left-handers found it difficult to hit him.

Nasum didn't take too many wickets in this year's Dhaka Premier League (DPL) but went for just above four-an-over. He was part of the squad for the ODI series against Afghanistan and South Africa but there were two spinners - Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz - in the XI and there was no room for another finger spinner.

Shakib's unavailability in the West Indies series paved the way for Nasum and straightaway captain Tamim Iqbal handed the new ball over to him. And soon Nasum was doing Nasum things - tying down batters with controlled bowling. He was unfortunate not to get a wicket but created pressure from one end. He gave away only 16 off his eight overs that included three maidens and 40 out his 48 balls on debut were dot balls.

In the second ODI, he was even more unplayable. This time he got rid of three important West Indies batters - Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks and Nicholas Pooran. He conceded just 19 off his full quota of 10 overs with four maidens. He bowled 48 dot balls in the match and no Bangladeshi bowler bowled more dot balls than Nasum against a full member in an overseas ODI.

Yes, he got a lot of assistance from the Providence pitch which was slow, low and sluggish. But in those 18 overs in the two games, Nasum really showed what he is capable of. He varied his speed and length extremely well and most importantly he turned the ball, something that not many Bangladeshi finger spinners can do. Even the aggressive left-handed batters like Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran weren't able to go after him with the spin as he showed impeccable control over his line and length.

Nasum said that the plan of bowling dot balls was the key to his success. "My initial plan is always to bowl dot balls. I have to bowl in the powerplay and so I always look to dry up the runs. The plan worked. It was a bit disappointing to go wicketless in the first match but there are no regrets now."

The left-arm spinner might lose his place once Shakib Al Hasan returns to the side. The team management might also look to give Taijul Islam, a more experienced spinner, some chances. Nasum mentioned that he doesn't have any competition neither with Taijul nor with Shakib. He knew he had to make the most of the opportunities given to him and he did that successfully.

Nasum made a 'T' sign while celebrating his maiden ODI wicket. Later he revealed, "It meant - a new Tiger has arrived."

A new Tiger - in Nasum Ahmed - has indeed arrived.