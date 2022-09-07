Naseem Shah Pakistan's unlikely hero in yet another last-over finish

TBS Report
07 September, 2022, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 11:46 pm

Naseem Shah Pakistan's unlikely hero in yet another last-over finish

But it all came down to the last over and Naseem Shah, Pakistan's number 10, clobbered two consecutive sixes off Farooqi to seal the game for Pakistan and helped them reach the final of the Asia Cup.

Chasing a target of 130 runs, Pakistan are nine wickets down against Afghanistan in their Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 stage clash, needing 11 off the last over at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Wednesday. 

Fazalhaq Farooqi and Fareed Ahmad took three wickets each for Afghanistan to gain control of the match. Rashid Khan bagged two dismissals as well. But it all came down to the last over and Naseem Shah, Pakistan's number 10, clobbered two consecutive sixes off Farooqi to seal the game for Pakistan and helped them reach the final of the Asia Cup.

Initially, a knock of 35 runs off 37 balls by Ibrahim Zadran helped Afghanistan post 129 for six in 20 overs, with Haris Rauf taking two wickets for Babar's side. Meanwhile, opposition captain Mohammad Nabi was also dismissed for a golden duck.

More to follow..

