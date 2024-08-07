Naseem Shah makes comeback in Pakistan's Test squad against Bangladesh

On Wednesday, selectors announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming home Test series against Bangladesh.

The series will kick off in Rawalpindi with the first Test scheduled from August 21-25, followed by the second Test in Karachi from August 30 to September 3.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that Bangladesh's Test team is expected to arrive in Pakistan on August 17 for the two-match series, which is part of the ICC World Test Championship.

Political unrest in Bangladesh has delayed the departure of the Bangladesh A cricket team to Pakistan by at least 48 hours. Originally slated to arrive in Islamabad on Wednesday, the team will play two four-day matches and three 50-over games against Pakistan Shaheens from August 10-27.

"The PCB has maintained communication with the Bangladesh Cricket Board, and the revised schedule for the Pakistan Shaheens versus Bangladesh 'A' series will be announced soon," the PCB stated.

Shan Masood has been appointed as the captain of Pakistan for the Test series, with Saud Shakeel stepping in as vice-captain, replacing Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The squad sees the return of fast bowler Mohammad Ali, who last played against England in 2022. Uncapped batsmen Mohammad Hurraira and Ghulam Ali have been included, thanks to their impressive performances in domestic cricket.

Notable absences include opening batter Imam-ul-Haq, all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, left-arm spinners Mohammad Nawaz and Noman Ali, and off-spinner Sajid Khan, all of whom toured Australia earlier this year. Fast bowlers Mohammad Wasim and Hasan Ali were not considered due to injuries.

Pakistan Squad: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Hurraira, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi.