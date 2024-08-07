Naseem Shah makes comeback in Pakistan's Test squad against Bangladesh

Sports

TBS report
07 August, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2024, 01:54 pm

Related News

Naseem Shah makes comeback in Pakistan's Test squad against Bangladesh

Pakistan's fast bowler, Naseem Shah, is set to make his comeback to red-ball cricket after a 13-month hiatus.

TBS report
07 August, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2024, 01:54 pm
Naseem Shah makes comeback in Pakistan&#039;s Test squad against Bangladesh

On Wednesday, selectors announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming home Test series against Bangladesh.

The series will kick off in Rawalpindi with the first Test scheduled from August 21-25, followed by the second Test in Karachi from August 30 to September 3.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that Bangladesh's Test team is expected to arrive in Pakistan on August 17 for the two-match series, which is part of the ICC World Test Championship.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Political unrest in Bangladesh has delayed the departure of the Bangladesh A cricket team to Pakistan by at least 48 hours. Originally slated to arrive in Islamabad on Wednesday, the team will play two four-day matches and three 50-over games against Pakistan Shaheens from August 10-27.

"The PCB has maintained communication with the Bangladesh Cricket Board, and the revised schedule for the Pakistan Shaheens versus Bangladesh 'A' series will be announced soon," the PCB stated.

Shan Masood has been appointed as the captain of Pakistan for the Test series, with Saud Shakeel stepping in as vice-captain, replacing Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The squad sees the return of fast bowler Mohammad Ali, who last played against England in 2022. Uncapped batsmen Mohammad Hurraira and Ghulam Ali have been included, thanks to their impressive performances in domestic cricket.

Notable absences include opening batter Imam-ul-Haq, all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, left-arm spinners Mohammad Nawaz and Noman Ali, and off-spinner Sajid Khan, all of whom toured Australia earlier this year. Fast bowlers Mohammad Wasim and Hasan Ali were not considered due to injuries.

Pakistan Squad: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Hurraira, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Cricket

Test Cricket / BAN V PAK

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A man guarded the Dhakeshwari Temple throughout the night and performed his early morning prayers right in front of the temple gate. Photo: Facebook

Bangladeshis unite to fend off threat of communal violence

5h | Panorama
Ecstatic crowds celebrate the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government in front of the TSC of Dhaka University in the capital on Monday after a month-long Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

The march that will echo in history

1d | Panorama
The exuberant people expressed their joy all over the streets, and many were seen snatching keepsakes for a story they will tell for years to come. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Hasina out: Jubilation in the air

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

An image that brought her down

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Additional Inspector General of Police AKM Shahidur Rahman is given charge of RAB

Additional Inspector General of Police AKM Shahidur Rahman is given charge of RAB

29m | Videos
No Asylum or Temporary Shelter Available in the UK: UK's Statement on Sheikh Hasina's Visa

No Asylum or Temporary Shelter Available in the UK: UK's Statement on Sheikh Hasina's Visa

1h | Videos
Mainul Islam made new IGP

Mainul Islam made new IGP

3h | Videos
Dr Yunus to be chief adviser of interim government

Dr Yunus to be chief adviser of interim government

3h | Videos