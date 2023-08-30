Naseem Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed return as Pakistan reveal playing XI against Nepal

Pakistan picked three frontline pacers and three spin-bowling all-rounders, implying that they aren't shot of bowling options despite going batting heavy.

Naseem Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed return as Pakistan reveal playing XI against Nepal

Pakistan, on the eve of their 2023 Asia Cup opener against qualifier Nepal in Multan on Wednesday, revealed their playing XI. The Babar Azam-led side have gone batting heavy in their first match of the competition, making as many as three changes in the line-up compared to the team they featured in the third and final ODI of the match against Afghanistan last week in Colombo.

Pakistan picked three frontline pacers and three spin-bowling all-rounders, implying that they aren't shot of bowling options despite going batting heavy.

The host nation snubbed Saud Shakeel, who was added to the 17-member squad replacing Tayyab Tahir after featuring in the third ODI against Afghanistan. The middle-order hence comprises of Salman Ali Agha and Iftikhar Ahmed. Meanwhile, Usama Mir was also left out from the spin department as Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan were preferred.

The pace department comprised on Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, who picked the most wickets (6) in the Afghanistan contest, and Haris Rauf, who had bagged a five-wicket haul in the series opener.

This will be the first official meeting between the two in international cricket with Nepal having qualified for the tournament after emerging atop in Group A of the 2023 ACC Men's Premier Cup before beating Kuwait in the semis and UAE in the final. Meanwhile, for Pakistan, they are excited to host the Asia Cup for the first time in 15 years, although only four matches will be played in the country. Sri Lanka had emerged as the second host as the Hybrid Model was adopted after India's stance to not send their team to Pakistan amid political tension between the two nations.

After the match against Nepal, Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India on September 2 at the Pallekel International Stadium in Sri Lanka, which will be India's first match in the tournament.

Pakistan XI: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

