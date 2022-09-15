Naseem Shah to auction his Asia Cup six-hitting bat to help flood affected people in Pakistan

Naseem Shah to auction his Asia Cup six-hitting bat to help flood affected people in Pakistan

Pakistan speedster Naseem Shah on Thursday extended his support to help the people affected with flood in his country. The 19-year-old donated his bat, which he used against Afghanistan, to the Shahid Afridi foundation, where it will be auctioned. The money generated from the auction will then be used for aid in flood affected areas in Pakistan.

It is the same bat that Naseem had used to smoke two sixes in the low-scoring thriller against Afghanistan at the recently-concluded Asia Cup. With 11 required off the final over, Naseem smoked two towering sixes in the first two balls and helped Pakistan beat their opponent by one wicket while chasing a paltry 130-run target.

Naseem took to social media to update the fans about the auction. "This bat is very precious to me but looking at the situation in the wake of floods in Pakistan, I am giving it to Shahid Afridi Foundation because Lala always helps the destitute and deserving people whenever there is a hard time," Naseem said in a video shared on social media.

Making his T20I debut at the continental tournament, Naseem impressed many with his pace and the movement he extracted from the pitches in UAE. He scalped seven wickets in the five matches he played at the competition.

The pacer will now be seen in action against England, who are touring to Pakistan for the first time in 17 years. The two teams will engage in a 7-match T20I series, starting September 20.

Meanwhile, as per a report in Reuters the unprecedented floods have submerged huge swathes of Pakistan and have killed nearly 1,500 people. The report further mentioned that hundreds of thousands of people were still sleeping in the open air after the disaster.

