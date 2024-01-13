Naqvi hits unbeaten 300 to break Zimbabwe batting record

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Antum Naqvi bludgeoned 300 not out from 295 balls on Friday to break Zimbabwe's domestic first-class record for the highest individual score by a batsman.

The 24-year-old all-rounder breezed past the previous record 265 set by Cephas Zhuwao in 2017, hammering 30 fours and 10 sixes for his Mid West Rhinos against the Matabeleland Tuskers in a four-day Logan Cup fixture.

Belgium-born Naqvi has accumulated 715 first-class runs in eight matches at an average of 102 since arriving in Zimbabwe one year ago.

Despite living most of his life in Australia, he is holding talks with Zimbabwe Cricket regarding national qualification.

